SEIU president David Huerta out on bond after LA ICE protest arrest

Prominent California union leader David Huerta has been charged with conspiring to impede a federal officer during a demonstration against President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown.

What we know:

Huerta, 58, president of Service Employees International Union California (SEIU), has been charged with conspiring to impede an officer during an anti-ICE protest in Los Angeles on Friday, June 6.

On Monday, Huerta was released from custody on $50,000 bond.

"I just want to tell my members ... that I hope, I don't know if the right word is forgiveness," he said after being released. "It was not my intention to get arrested. I hope that I did not put them in harm's way."

Huerta was arrested on Friday when law enforcement officers were executing a federal search warrant at a Los Angeles business under investigation for allegedly hiring illegal immigrants and falsifying employment papers.

According to a court filing by a special agent for Homeland Security Investigations, a crowd including Huerta gathered outside the business, yelling at officers.

SEIU president David Huerta was arrested at an anti-ICE rally in downtown LA on Friday, June 6. / SkyFOX

Huerta reportedly sat down in front of a vehicular gate and encouraged others to walk in circles to try to prevent law enforcement from entering or exiting.

The agent stated it was clear "he and the others had planned in advance of arrival to disrupt the operation."

A law enforcement officer approached Huerta, told him to leave, and then put hands on him to move him.

Huerta allegedly pushed back, and the officer pushed Huerta to the ground before arresting him, the filing states.

"What happened to me is not about me; this is about something much bigger. This is about how we as a community stand together and resist the injustice that’s happening," Huerta said in a statement after his release from the hospital. "Hard-working people, and members of our family and our community, are being treated like criminals. We all collectively have to object to this madness because this is not justice. This is injustice. And we all have to stand on the right side of justice."

What they're saying:

U.S. Attorney in Los Angeles, Bill Essayli, posted on X, "Let me be clear: I don’t care who you are—if you impede federal agents, you will be arrested and prosecuted. No one has the right to assault, obstruct, or interfere with federal authorities carrying out their duties."

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and California’s two Democratic senators wrote a letter to federal officials demanding answers regarding Huerta’s arrest. They stated, "It is deeply troubling that a U.S. citizen, union leader, and upstanding member of the Los Angeles community continues to be detained by the federal government for exercising his rights to observe immigration enforcement."

April Verrett, SEIU’s international president, issued a statement saying the union condemns the immigration raids and will continue to protect workers’ rights. "We demand David Huerta’s immediate release and an end to these abusive workplace raids," she said.

SEIU California President David Huerta at the California Democratic Party delegation breakfast day 3 at the Hyatt Regency in Chicago, IL on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

"As a union, we will always stand with our immigrant brothers, sisters, and siblings. We will not be intimidated into silence. We will keep showing up. We will keep fighting back," SEIU 721 said in a statement.

Local perspective:

The SEIU held a rally in downtown Los Angeles on Monday to show support for Huerta and stand up for his right to observe and document law enforcement activity.

Demonstrations were also planned in at least a dozen cities from Boston to Denver.

The backstory:

The recent anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles erupted following widespread anger over the agency's enforcement tactics.

Community leaders reported incidents of ICE appearing at elementary school graduations, disrupting the legitimate immigration processes at various court houses, and aggressively raiding workplaces and locations like Home Depot.

These actions, perceived as arbitrary and invasive, sparked outrage among residents and galvanized the public into widespread demonstrations across Los Angeles County.

What's next:

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 6 years in federal prison.