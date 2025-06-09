LAUSD schools open amid Los Angeles immigration raids protests

The Brief Los Angeles Unified schools will remain open and operate normally despite recent immigration enforcement activity. The district is increasing mental health services and support staff to help students affected by the situation. LAUSD is monitoring anti-ICE demonstrations and affirms schools as safe spaces for all students, regardless of immigration status.



Protests resulting from immigration raids in Los Angeles are entering a fourth day Monday.

Over the weekend, the Los Angles Unified School District (LAUSD) announced schools will operate as normal and will provide additional support for students and families as needed.

What we know:

The LAUSD issued a statement on Sunday confirming that schools would continue to function normally, urging families to exercise extra caution with students.

LAUSD authorities stated their support for families in any decision that was best for students under the current circumstances.

The district is also implementing efforts to ensure student safety, which include providing additional mental health services, restorative justice activities, increasing support staff, and maintaining close coordination with public safety partners.

The backstory:

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has previously entered schools in Los Angeles County on several occasions, sometimes under the false pretense of being guardians of children.

Following these operations, Supervisor Holly Mitchell stated last month that a drop in school attendance had been noted across the county, prompting the implementation of protection measures.

What they're saying:

In its statement, LAUSD emphasized its commitment to protecting students and affirming fundamental rights.

"Los Angeles Unified is aware of the stress, disruption and fear recent immigration enforcement activity has caused across our communities," the statement read. "We recognize the emotional toll this has taken on many of our students, families and staff, particularly in areas directly impacted by these events."

The district also stated, "We strongly affirm the right to free expression and peaceful protest -- core values of our democracy. At the same time, we want to remind families that schools remain the safest place for students and all Los Angeles Unified schools will be open tomorrow."

They further added, "Our campuses are safe, welcoming spaces where students are supported and protected, regardless of immigration status. We will provide opportunities for students to discuss what is happening from the safety of our campuses."

The statement concluded by saying, "Now more than ever, Los Angeles Unified stands united in our commitment to protecting every student's right to an education and ensuring all families feel safe, seen and supported in our schools."

What's next:

LAUSD officials, including Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, will hold a press conference on Monday, June 9 at 9:30 a.m. to discuss the ICE activity in Los Angeles.

The district encourages families to reach out to the Family Hotline for LAUSD at 213-443-1300 for assistance with information, resources, and support.