Rapper The Game shares support for Latino community amid anti-ICE protests: ‘I stand with y’all’

Compton native and rapper The Game, born Jayceon Terrell Taylor, shared his support for the Latino community on Monday as protests erupted in response to immigration raids across Southern California.

‘I stand with y’all’

What we know:

Rapper The Game, born Jayceon Terrell Taylor, shared where he stood when it comes to the anti-ICE protests with his 13.6 million Instagram followers.

"Ever since I could remember… it’s been black & brown in this city. From the early days of my childhood til now, we’ve been side by side through it all. All of us. All the time. Not always seeing eye to eye but we’ve shared Los Angeles for a very long time," his Instagram caption read.

"I stand with y’all like I know you’d stand with us," he added.

The 45-year-old West Coast rapper has several songs about growing up and living in LA, including "West Side," "Let’s Ride" and "Streets of LA." Even his social media handle, @losangelesconfidential, honors his hometown.

The backstory:

The recent anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles erupted following widespread anger over the agency's enforcement tactics. Community leaders reported incidents of ICE appearing at elementary school graduations, disrupting the legitimate immigration processes at various immigration offices, and aggressively raiding workplaces and locations like Home Depot. These actions, perceived as arbitrary and invasive, sparked outrage among residents and galvanized the public into widespread demonstrations across Los Angeles County.

Beginning on Friday, June 6, federal agents began conducting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids across LA County.

LA’s population is about 50% Latino and in response, thousands of Angelenos responded in protest. However, during the protests, some demonstrators clashed with law enforcement. Over the weekend, protests turned violent as stores in downtown LA were vandalized and looted and vehicles were set on fire, causing law enforcement to deploy tear gas and rubber bullets.

In response to the chaos, President Donald Trump sent the National Guard to LA to help ease tensions, which ignited a political firestorm.

Trump’s move to send the National Guard was met with criticism by Kamala Harris, LA Mayor Karen Bass, Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Roberto M. Carvalho, and Gov. Gavin Newsom.

On Monday, Gov. Newsom announced he plans to sue Newsom. The day prior, he gave an exclusive interview to FOX 11’s Elex Michaelson where he did not hold back, saying he believes Trump wants to keep Angelenos divided for political gain.

"It's been a disastrous presidency and so, of course, we're here with another distraction that puts, in this case, people's lives at risk, and he's testing the boundaries of the Constitution in a way that we can clearly argue is a constitutional crisis," Newsom said in the exclusive interview.

The other side:

Trump was critical of how Newsom and Bass responded to the protests that led to destruction.

"If Governor Gavin Newscum, of California, and Mayor Karen Bass, of Los Angeles, can’t do their jobs, which everyone knows they can’t, then the Federal Government will step in and solve the problem, RIOTS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved," Trump wrote on his Truth Social page.

"A once great American City, Los Angeles, has been invaded and occupied by Illegal Aliens and Criminals. Now violent, insurrectionist mobs are swarming and attacking our Federal Agents to try and stop our deportation operations — But these lawless riots only strengthen our resolve. I am directing Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, in coordination with all other relevant Departments and Agencies, to take all such action necessary to liberate Los Angeles from the Migrant Invasion, and put an end to these Migrant riots. Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he wrote in another post.