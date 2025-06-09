Trump calls for Newsom's arrest, calls him 'grossly incompetent'

The rivalry between President Donald J. Trump and California Gov. Gavin Newsom reached a new level after Trump called for Newsom's arrest.

Trump calls Newsom ‘grossly incompetent’

What we know:

On Monday, Trump said if he were border czar Tom Homan, he would have Newsom arrested.

"I would do it if I were Tom," Trump said, responding to a question from Fox News’ Peter Doocy on the White House lawn. "I think it's great. Gavin likes the publicity. But I do think it would be a great thing. He's done a terrible job."

"I like Gavin Newsom," Trump continued. "He's a nice guy, but he's grossly incompetent. Everybody knows. All you have to do is look at the little railroad he's building. It's about a hundred times over budget. We're putting a flagpole over there. Under budget. I always do under budget."

Newsom responded to Trump in a post on social media.

"The President of the United States just called for the arrest of a sitting Governor," Newsom wrote. "This is a day I hoped I would never see in America. I don’t care if you’re a Democrat or a Republican this is a line we cannot cross as a nation — this is an unmistakable step toward authoritarianism."

Doocy also asked Trump about the rioters in Los Angeles.

"The people that are causing the problem are professional agitators," Trump said. "They're insurrectionists. They're bad people. They should be in jail."

The backstory:

Earlier Monday, Newsom announced he plans to sue Newsom for sending the National Guard to LA.

The day prior, he sat down with FOX 11's Elex Michaelson for an exclusive interview.

"Donald Trump is reckless, he's immoral," Newsom said. "He's acting unlawfully. He's putting people's lives at risk. And it's my job to clean up Donald Trump's mess, because he's making it by the hour."

The recent anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles erupted following widespread anger over the agency's enforcement tactics. Community leaders reported incidents of ICE appearing at elementary school graduations, disrupting the legitimate immigration processes at various court houses, and aggressively raiding workplaces and locations like Home Depot. These actions, perceived as arbitrary and invasive, sparked outrage among residents and galvanized the public into widespread demonstrations across Los Angeles County.

The other side:

Trump was critical of how Newsom and Bass responded to the protests that led to destruction.

"If Governor Gavin Newscum, of California, and Mayor Karen Bass, of Los Angeles, can’t do their jobs, which everyone knows they can’t, then the Federal Government will step in and solve the problem, RIOTS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved," Trump wrote on his Truth Social page.

"A once great American City, Los Angeles, has been invaded and occupied by Illegal Aliens and Criminals. Now violent, insurrectionist mobs are swarming and attacking our Federal Agents to try and stop our deportation operations — But these lawless riots only strengthen our resolve. I am directing Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and Attorney General Pam Bondi, in coordination with all other relevant Departments and Agencies, to take all such action necessary to liberate Los Angeles from the Migrant Invasion, and put an end to these Migrant riots. Order will be restored, the Illegals will be expelled, and Los Angeles will be set free. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he wrote in another post.