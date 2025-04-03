Pasadena Police Department sued over alleged harassment

Two more Pasadena police officers filed legal complaints against the city and the police chief.

Lt. Monica Cuellar and her husband, Lt. Keith Gomez, claim that Chief Eugene Harris has created a toxic work environment. Cuellar says she's been subjected to discrimination and harassment, some of it sexual.

Her husband claims that once his wife objected, he found himself retaliated against. Lt. Keith Gomez claims he was moved to a lesser position and hasn't been paid for the overtime he worked during the Eaton fires.

These most recent complaints come after more than a handful of former and current Pasadena police employees filed complaints against the chief.

The city of Pasadena declined to respond other than to release a statement.

"The city takes all allegations of misconduct seriously," the statement said. "The city will follow all proper procedures to process the claim with full information. The allegations will be addressed through the appropriate legal process, not through the media."