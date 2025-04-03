3-year-old girl missing in LA County after mother refuses to hand over custody to DCFS

article

The Brief Christina Trujillo, 33, and her 3-year-old daughter Luluwa Estrada were last seen in Paramount on March 25. Trujillo did not comply with a court order to transfer custody of Luluwa to the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services. They may be traveling in a 2022 gray Toyota Camry with license plate 9SPL838.



Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives are asking for the public's help in locating a missing mother and daughter who were last seen in Paramount.

What we know:

Christina Trujillo, 33, and her daughter Luluwa Estrada, 3, were last seen on March 25 at 11 a.m. in the 7100 block of Rosecrans Avenue, west of Orange Avenue in Paramount.

According to authorities, the mother and daughter disappeared after Trujillo failed to comply with a court order to hand over custody of Luluwa to the LA County Department of Children and Family Services.

SUGGESTED: Body found near beach in Oxnard; FBI investigating

Trujillo is described as a woman 5'4" tall, 135 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

Luluwa is 2' tall, 30 lbs., with light brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink pajama gown.

They may be traveling in a 2022 gray Toyota Camry with a California license plate 9SPL838.

What you can do:

Authorities are urging anyone who has seen Trujillo and Luluwa or knows of their whereabouts to contact Detective Fujiwara or the on-duty Lakewood Sheriff's Station watch commander at 562-623-3500.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.