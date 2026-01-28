LAPD searching for getaway driver involved in pursuit crash in Hyde Park

The Brief A group of burglary suspects led police on a chase through South Los Angeles after a warehouse break-in involving a U-Haul and a getaway Lexus Wednesday morning. The high-speed chase reached 120 mph and ended in a crash in Hyde Park after the stolen Lexus collided with an innocent driver. Two suspects are in custody; one person is on the run.



A high-speed police chase sparked by a warehouse burglary tore through South Los Angeles and Inglewood early Wednesday morning, involving two getaway vehicles and an assault on a police officer.

The chase ended in a violent collision with an innocent driver, leaving authorities searching for multiple suspects who ran away from the crash scene in a Hyde Park neighborhood.

Two suspects are in custody and authorities are actively searching for the driver of the stolen getaway car.

What we know:

The incident began just after 4:40 a.m. at a distribution warehouse on E 32nd Street, where the suspects were reportedly loading a U-Haul with what appeared to be cannabis-related gummies and vape pens.

During the initial pursuit, three suspects jumped from the moving truck. The remaining suspects eventually stopped at Randy’s Donuts in Inglewood, where they got into a waiting black Lexus, which turned out to be stolen, according to authorities.

The situation escalated when the Lexus driver rammed a Los Angeles Police Department black-and-white SUV. No officers were injured.

The Lexus, traveling without headlights, reached speeds of 120 mph and ran numerous red lights before crashing into an innocent driver at the intersection of 48th and Arlington in Hyde Park.

That's when the suspects ditched the Lexus and ran into the neighborhood. SkyFOX was over the area where the suspects were seen jumping fences in an attempt to escape.

Two people –the driver of the U-Haul and a passenger — are in custody, according to the latest update from police.

What we don't know:

An ambulance was called to the crash site to treat the innocent driver who was hit; their condition is unknown.

What's next:

Police are continuing their investigation into the burglary and the assault on the officer.

The search remains active for the driver of the getaway Lexus. That person is now wanted primarily for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, along with other felony charges for his role in helping the burglary suspects.