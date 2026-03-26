LA home of Christian 'King' Combs, girlfriend Raven Tracy, hit in burglary attempt

The Brief LAPD officers responded to an attempted break-in at King Combs’ Los Angeles home early Thursday morning. Neighbors alerted authorities after hearing a rear sliding door smash, mistakenly believing the noise and Combs’ reaction were gunfire. Investigators confirmed two suspects were caught on camera before they used Wi-Fi jammers to disable the home’s security system.



A scary situation unfolded overnight for Christian "King" Combs, one of the sons of Sean "Diddy" Combs, Los Angeles authorities said.

What we know:

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said they initially received a "shots fired" call around 12:45 a.m. Thursday from a Porter Ranch neighborhood. However, it was later clarified as an attempted burglary.

Investigators said the suspects smashed a rear sliding door and neighbors heard the noise, which led them to believe gunfire was involved. In addition, residents heard the reaction of someone inside the home, which caused them to leave the area. Witnesses also reported seeing a hand reaching inside the property.

Cameras captured two suspects before they managed to disable the system using Wi-Fi jammers. LAPD investigators confirmed no injuries were reported and nothing was stolen.

Combs lives at the home with his girlfriend, Raven Tracy, to whom the property is registered. However, it is not believed the two were home at the time of the incident.

Raven Tracy and Christian Combs attend the 2024 ESSENCE Girls United Disruptor Summit on October 12, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE Girls United Disruptor Summit) (Getty Images)

What we don't know:

A description of the suspects was not available. No arrests have been announced in the case.

Dig deeper:

In October 2025, Sean Combs was sentenced to four years and two months in prison. He remains incarcerated at the Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix, in New Jersey. A&E reported he works in the prison chapel as a chaplain's assistant. His representation described the environment as "warm, respectful and rewarding."

In 2024, Christian Combs was accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit.

RELATED COVERAGE: Diddy's son, Christian 'King' Combs, faces sexual assault lawsuit

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673

