LAFD member killed in off-duty crash

The Brief Off-duty LAFD member Stan Reza, 35, was killed in an early morning traffic crash on Friday, July 24, 2026. Reza was a three-year veteran of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The cause and specific circumstances of the crash remain under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.



The Los Angeles Fire Department is grieving the loss of a crew member who died in a traffic accident on Friday morning.

What we know:

The LAFD identified the crew member as Stan Reza, 35. Reza served as a member of the department for three years.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, July 24 while Reza was off duty. The California Highway Patrol was brought in to handle the investigation into the crash.

What we don't know:

The exact location of the crash, whether other vehicles were involved, and the underlying cause of the accident have not yet been released.

Finalized service and memorial arrangements are also pending.

What they're saying:

Fire Chief Jaime Moore expressed condolences on behalf of the department, stating.

"Our thoughts are with the firefighter's family and with every member of this department who is grieving alongside them."

"The department asks the public and media to keep the members, family, friends and fellow firefighters in their thoughts," he added.

What's next:

Officials noted that service and memorial arrangements for Reza will be shared with the public once they are finalized.