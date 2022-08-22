PHOTOS: Scott Disick’s Lamborghini SUV flips over in single-vehicle Calabasas crash

article

Reality TV star Scott Disick who was featured on "Keeping up with the Kardashians" and its spinoffs is thankful to be alive after a terrifying crash in Calabasas.

On Sunday, deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called to the 25300 block of Prado De La Felicidad in the gated and star-studded hillside Oaks community regarding a single-vehicle collision.

Arriving deputies found Disick inside his Lamborghini SUV that was flipped over on its side. LASD investigators determined speed was the primary cause of the crash and alcohol was not a factor.

The reality shows have chronicled Disick’s struggle with sobriety and the 39-year-old has been to rehab multiple times.

Disick, who was the only person inside the car at the time of the crash, suffered minor injuries and declined medical treatment at the scene. He was picked up by family members and his vehicle was towed away as he requested.

Disick is the father of Kourtney Kardashian’s three children Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

After more than a decade together, the couple called it quits in 2016. Since then, he’s had high-profile relationships with Sofia Richie and Amelia Hamlin.

Kardashian is now married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.



