School board's plan to discuss adding Planned Parenthood clinic on campus draws protest

Abortion protesters from both sides made their way outside a local school board meeting.

This comes as the Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District's board initially planned to discuss possibly putting a Planned Parenthood clinic at one of the high school campuses. The proposed discussion and voting process between board members drew protests.

The agenda item was ultimately skipped and the vote was canceled Monday night.

Had the vote been made and the plan approved by the board, the proposed clinic was expected to have the powers to write prescriptions and provide pharmaceuticals related to reproductive health, including contraceptives, and provide the insertion of IUDs.

