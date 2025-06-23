2 juveniles shot in Waymo vehicle in Santa Monica

An investigation was underway after two passengers in a driverless vehicle were shot in Santa Monica.

Two riders shot

What we know:

Investigators with the Santa Monica Police Department said the suspect was on foot when he fired multiple rounds into the autonomous vehicle at 2nd Street and Broadway just before 11:40 p.m. Sunday, June 22.

The gunman then ran away from the scene.

The victims, both juveniles, suffered injuries that are considered non-life-threatening.

One victim was shot in the arm and the other was shot in the torso. They were taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

SMPD officials said the shooting was a targeted and isolated incident. Investigators learned that earlier in the evening, the victims got into an argument with the alleged gunman.

Video from the scene showed multiple shell casings and the vehicle's right windshield with three bullet holes.

Waymo releases a statement

What they're saying:

"Safety is our highest priority at Waymo. We were saddened to learn that just before midnight on Sunday, a pedestrian shot at one of our vehicles in Santa Monica, injuring two riders. Police were on the scene quickly, and we are coordinating with authorities on their ongoing investigation."

What we don't know:

A description of the suspect was not available.

