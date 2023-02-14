Santa Monica to vote on declaring state of emergency on homelessness

Santa Monica is on the verge of becoming the latest city in Los Angeles County to declare a state of emergency on homelessness.

The city says it needs help dealing with the homeless crisis, primarily financially, and one step in doing so is by declaring a state of emergency.

"It will amplify our request for federal aid, state aid, and county aid. We need more help; we have a homeless emergency in our city, we've had one in Santa Monica for years. We have been taking steps well behind most other cities to try and combat homelessness," said Santa Monica City Councilman Phil Brock.

The city is asking for more mental health workers from the county, more shelter beds, and more outreach teams. By declaring a state of emergency, the beachside city will be given additional funding to tackle its homeless issue. In a press release, Santa Monica city officials said the action will enable "regional cooperation with other government agencies, allow the City to apply for and accept grant funds, allow the City to take expedited actions to address imminent health and safety impacts caused by the homelessness crisis, and enable the City to deploy resources and take actions to address homelessness more quickly."

Over the past few years Santa Monica has seen a spike in homeless deaths, encampment fires and vandalism.

The city is expected to vote on the matter Tuesday night.

(Getty Images)

In a meeting that went overnight, Culver City voted to ban camping in public places in a new law that's set to go into effect in 30 days.

Similar proclamations have been declared in LA County, as well as in the cities of Los Angeles, Culver City, and Long Beach.

