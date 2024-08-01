Thieves hit t-shirt printing store 3 times in last 7 months
LOS ANGELES - Thieves were caught on video breaking into a Santa Fe Springs t-shirt printing store.
The store was broken into at least three times within the past seven months; the most recent being Sunday, July 28.
The store owner said each time the thieves steal large amounts of t-shirts. He told FOX 11 that he's disappointed with the police department's response.
Police say they've sent more officers to patrol the area, but no arrests have been made.