Thieves hit t-shirt printing store 3 times in last 7 months

Thieves were caught on video breaking into a Santa Fe Springs t-shirt printing store.

The store was broken into at least three times within the past seven months; the most recent being Sunday, July 28.

The store owner said each time the thieves steal large amounts of t-shirts. He told FOX 11 that he's disappointed with the police department's response.

Police say they've sent more officers to patrol the area, but no arrests have been made.