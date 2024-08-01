Expand / Collapse search

Thieves hit t-shirt printing store 3 times in last 7 months

Published  August 1, 2024 5:56pm PDT
Santa Fe Springs
A t-shirt printing shop in Santa Fe Springs was just broken into for the third time in the last seven months. The store's owner said they're disappointed with the police's response.

LOS ANGELES - Thieves were caught on video breaking into a Santa Fe Springs t-shirt printing store. 

The store was broken into at least three times within the past seven months; the most recent being Sunday, July 28.

The store owner said each time the thieves steal large amounts of t-shirts. He told FOX 11 that he's disappointed with the police department's response. 

Police say they've sent more officers to patrol the area, but no arrests have been made.