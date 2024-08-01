'Hugging robber' strikes in San Gabriel Valley

Authorities are reminding the public to be wary of hugs from random strangers after a woman was robbed by a suspect who used that very tactic on her.

It happened July 29 just after 5 p.m. in the 700 block of S. Shamrock in Monrovia, according to police.

The victim said she was approached by a stranger who gave her a hug and then quickly walked away. The victim said the stranger somehow removed her watch from her wrist and she didn't realize it was gone until the stranger was gone.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: California authorities warn of 'hugging' robbers

No further details were released; the investigation is ongoing.

FOX 11 first told you of this crime trend last month - "hugging bandits" striking unsuspecting victims in Orange County. It happened July 2 in Rancho Santa Margarita, officials said. The victim told police a man and woman were sitting in a parked car in his driveway. The woman got out and approached him, tried to give him a hug, and "forcefully removed" his gold necklace, authorities said.

The man and woman had left the scene by the time police arrived.

Authorities are reminding the public to be wary of such hugs from random strangers and report any suspicious activity to police right away.