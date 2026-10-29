4 arrested in connection with massive fire in Old Town Newhall

The Brief Four suspects were arrested on arson and conspiracy charges in connection with a devastating fire that destroyed several businesses in Old Town Newhall. The Aug. 24 early-morning blaze involved at least seven structures along Main Street. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives made the arrests after serving search warrants at four separate locations. Authorities have not yet released a potential motive.



Two months after a massive fire broke out on Main Street in Santa Clarita's Old Town Newhall, four people have been arrested, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced.

The backstory:

The structure fire broke out on August 24 at 3 a.m. on the 24000 block of Main Street in Santa Clarita. Multiple businesses were destroyed, including Newhall Refinery, MAIN theater, and Care Tucker Style House.

According to the sheriff's department, at least seven structures were involved, and the fire caused approximately $13 million in property damage.

Dig deeper:

As part of their ongoing investigation into the fire, detectives served search warrants at four locations on Thursday, resulting in the arrest of several people in connection with the incident.

John Wright, 47, Cristian Leija, 43, Jesus Figueroa, 54, and Antoinette Ruiz, 35, were all arrested on arson and conspiracy charges.

Wright is the owner of Gary's Auto Collision Center, one of the businesses damaged in the fire. No additional details on the suspects or a possible motive were released.

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What they're saying:

"I am extremely proud of the dedication, professionalism, and relentless efforts of our Arson and Explosives Detail investigators. Since the day of the fire, they have worked tirelessly to uncover the facts and pursue every investigative lead. Today’s developments are a testament to their hard work and commitment to holding those responsible accountable," said Captain Robbie Royster.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the fire is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Arson/Explosives Unit at (323) 881-7500. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.