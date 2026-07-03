Lawsuit filed against Santa Clarita collision center as customers allege fraud, unreturned vehicles

The Brief Multiple customers are accusing the owner of Gary's Auto Collision Center in Newhall of leaving their vehicles unrepaired for months or years while refusing to return them. One customer alleges he paid $20,000 for truck repairs nearly a year and a half ago but still does not have his vehicle, while another couple claims they were hit with a $158,913 mechanic's lien after demanding their Tesla back. Shop owner John Wright denies all allegations of wrongdoing or misleading customers, maintaining he has acted legally as a civil fraud lawsuit heads to a mediation hearing on July 30.



Customers are accusing a Santa Clarita auto body shop of refusing to return their vehicles. One says he paid about $20,000 for repairs but still doesn't have his truck, while another said he was hit with a mechanic's lien for nearly $159,000 after trying to get his Tesla back.

What we know:

Several customers have shared allegations with FOX 11.

The $20,000 Truck Repair

Mark Haberman says he brought his truck to the shop expecting repairs to take two to three months.

"Here we are about a year and five months later and it's almost untouched," Haberman said. He provided records that he says show he paid the shop $20,000 for the repairs. "I wake up every morning stressed out. I have anxiety about it. It's my truck. I should have it."

When asked why the truck remains at the shop more than a year after receiving payment, Wright declined to discuss specifics, stating he did not have authorization to share those details.

"I'm not stopping from working the vehicle. The vehicle is there," Wright said, adding that he expects Haberman's truck to be ready by Friday.

The $159,000 Mechanic's Lien

Another customer, Malcolm Moyenda, and his partner, Cheyenne Serano, say they dropped off their Tesla at the shop on Nov. 8, 2025, after a collision. They say they were initially given a verbal repair estimate of about $4,000.

When they returned weeks later to check on the vehicle, they say little work had been completed. The couple demanded the Tesla back, but instead received a notice that the shop had filed a mechanic's lien. Documents reviewed by Fox 11 News show the lien totaled $158,913, with most of the charges attributed to towing and custodial care.

Under California law, repair shops may file a mechanic's lien under certain circumstances to recover unpaid charges.

"I got the demand letter, which tells me that they're not going to pay me for the work that I did on it, and I am entitled to a mechanic's lien on the vehicle," Wright said. He stated the original $4,000 figure was only an estimate, additional damage was discovered after the Tesla was dismantled, and repair work had been performed before the lien was filed.

The couple contacted police but were told the dispute was a civil matter.

Former Employee Speaks Out

A former employee named Vanessa, who asked that her identity be concealed, claims she left the business after becoming frustrated with how customers were treated. She also claims Wright still owes her more than $10,000 in unpaid wages, which Wright denies.

According to Vanessa, repair work on the Tesla did not start before the legal dispute.

"The customer would call every day to check in, and it wasn't until they started sending paperwork about suing him that he started ordering parts and making phone calls," she said. She also alleges customers were routinely told repairs were underway when they were not.

Wright denies instructing employees to mislead customers.

"I did not tell her to lie. Those words did not come out of my mouth," Wright said. "She would ask me, and I would tell her that we were working on the car because we are technically working. We are holding every car that's on the lot."

What's next:

The mechanic's lien filed against the Tesla remains active and continues to increase because of ongoing storage-related charges. Moyenda has filed a civil lawsuit against Wright alleging fraud and unfair business practices. A mediation hearing is scheduled for July 30.