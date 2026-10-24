Early in-person voting opens across LA County ahead of Nov. 3 election

The Brief Early in-person voting launched Saturday, Oct. 24 at over 100 Los Angeles County vote centers, with hundreds more opening next weekend. Registered voters can cast ballots in person, use countywide drop boxes, or return vote-by-mail ballots postmarked by Nov. 3. Voters are permitted to cast a ballot at any vote center within the county, regardless of their residential address.



Early in-person voting for the upcoming Nov. 3 general election has officially begun across Los Angeles County, expanding accessibility for millions of registered voters ahead of Election Day.

Hundreds of additional voting sites are scheduled to launch next weekend to accommodate in-person participation throughout the region.

What we know:

Early in-person voting began Saturday at 123 vote centers across Los Angeles County.

These initial centers operate daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Nov. 2. Starting Oct. 31, another 523 vote centers will open to the public, bringing the total number of operational vote centers to 646 across the county.

On Election Day, all locations will open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Voters are permitted to cast a ballot at any vote center within the county, regardless of their residential address.

Vote-by-mail ballots began mailing to active registered voters on Oct. 1.

Voters have the option of returning these ballots by mail, delivering them directly to an active vote center, or depositing them into one of the 429 official ballot drop boxes located throughout Los Angeles County.

Drop boxes remain accessible until 8 p.m. on Nov. 3. Ballots sent via mail must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and require no postage, though election officials advise mailing them at least seven days before Election Day to ensure timely arrival.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The Nov. 3 ballot features races for governor and additional statewide constitutional offices, congressional and state legislative seats, municipal contests, and state and local ballot measures.

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk is administering the election, while the Los Angeles City Clerk's Office handled candidate filing for municipal seats.

Materials are provided in 18 languages in addition to English, with telephone assistance supported in 23 languages.

Timeline:

Oct. 1: Vote-by-mail ballots begin mailing out to all active registered voters across Los Angeles County.

Oct. 19: Regular voter registration deadline passes; conditional (same-day) voter registration becomes available at vote centers.

Saturday, Oct. 24: Early in-person voting officially begins at the initial 123 vote centers, operating daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Nov. 2.

Oct. 31: An additional 523 vote centers open across the county, expanding the total number of operational sites to 646.

Nov. 3 (Election Day): All 646 vote centers open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Official ballot drop boxes close at 8 p.m., and all mailed ballots must be postmarked by today.

Nov. 4: Los Angeles County begins its official post-election canvass of ballots.

Nov. 27: Official election results are scheduled to be certified.

What they're saying:

Los Angeles City Clerk Patrice Lattimore emphasized the importance of preparing ahead and using the multiple options available to county residents.

"Voting early ensures your ballot is cast on Election Day," Lattimore said. "Whether returning your ballot by mail, drop box, or in person, we encourage all voters to make a plan to vote ahead and participate."

What's next:

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk will prepare the remaining 523 vote centers to open on Oct. 31, significantly expanding neighborhood access during the final weekend before Election Day.

After voting closes at 8 p.m. on Nov. 3, election workers will commence the official canvass of ballots on Nov. 4, culminating in the certification of all final results by Nov. 27.

What you can do:

Eligible voters who missed the Oct. 19 registration deadline can still register and vote conditionally in person at participating vote centers through California's same-day voter registration process.

Voters can plan their choices ahead of time by creating an interactive Poll Pass at LA County Interactive Sample Ballot or speed up on-site check-in using the quick check-in code found online or on mailed sample ballot materials.

To locate the nearest vote center or secure ballot drop box, visit the LA County Vote Center and Drop Box Locator, check statewide voting options at the California Secretary of State Early Voting Portal, or call 800-815-2666.