OC love triangle murder: Man charged in rival's fatal bedroom stabbing

The Brief Ismael Pinedalopez faces murder charges after allegedly stabbing a romantic rival found in bed with his wife. Police discovered Nicholas Garcia in the family's shared bedroom alongside Pinedalopez's two young children. The wife and two kids were not injured during the incident.



An Anaheim man has been charged with felony murder after he allegedly discovered a man in bed with his wife and stabbed him to death with a pocketknife, according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

What we know:

Authorities charged 34-year-old Ismael Pinedalopez with one felony count of murder and a felony enhancement of personal use of a weapon.

The charges stem from the death of 28-year-old Nicholas Garcia of Whittier, who was found dead inside the bedroom Pinedalopez shared with his wife and their two young children.

The incident happened on Oct. 24 at a home located in the 700 block of North Pine Street.

Responding officers located a bloodied Pinedalopez at the scene, along with Garcia, who was suffering from multiple stab wounds.

An investigation revealed Pinedalopez arrived home early from work and confronted Garcia, who police say was in his underwear in bed with his wife, while the couple's two-year-old daughter and four-year-old son were present.

The wife and two children were not injured.

What they're saying:

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer expressed distress over the incident, stating, "Violence is never the answer, and it is truly heartbreaking that these young children had to witness their father commit such a horrific act of brutality in their own home."

What's next:

Pinedalopez is scheduled for arraignment, where he will be formally presented with the felony murder charge and weapon enhancement.

If convicted on all charges, the defendant faces a maximum sentence of 26 years to life in state prison.