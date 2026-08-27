Old Town Newhall community begins to rebuild after devastating fire

The Brief A major fire destroyed a historic 100-year-old building in Old Town Newhall, wiping out multiple local businesses including Gary's Auto body, The MAIN theater, Newhall Refinery, and Care Tucker Style House. Response efforts were massive, featuring 112 firefighters and 58 apparatus pieces, while community members have already launched several GoFundMe campaigns to aid affected workers and recoup heavy equipment losses. Authorities have fenced off the scene while the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Arson and Explosives Detail and local fire officials actively investigate the exact cause and origin of the blaze.



Three days after a fire destroyed several businesses in the heart of Old Town Newhall, recovery efforts are growing for business owners, employees and local artists who lost their workplaces, equipment and livelihoods.

Fire officials say the blaze started at Gary's Auto body shop before it also destroyed The MAIN theater, Newhall Refinery, and Care Tucker Style House. Fundraisers have now been launched to help some of the impacted businesses rebuild and replace what was lost.

What we know:

The fire broke out at 2:55 a.m. Monday in the 24000 block of North Main Street in the Newhall area of Santa Clarita.

A total of 112 firefighters and 58 pieces of apparatus responded. The fire consumed a historic commercial building more than 100 years old.

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The nearby Canyon Theatre Guild was spared, suffering only minor damage. The theater has been cleared to continue its workshops and productions.

Artists lose more than $30,000 in equipment

The fire struck while a local production of "You Got Older" was midway through its two-week run at The MAIN.

The production brought together local artists who designed, built and staged the show. When the theater burned, members of the creative team lost personal equipment they use for productions throughout Santa Clarita.

The losses include moving stage lights, lighting control equipment, cameras and lenses, power tools, cabling, set-building equipment, steel decking, platforms, props and costumes.

Personal items and heirlooms were also lost, including a wedding dress, a late father’s baseball cap and hand-knit blankets.

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The estimated replacement value of one theater maker’s professional production equipment alone is more than $30,000.

Actor Lauren Miscioscia launched a fundraiser to help the local theater makers replace their equipment and other belongings.

Newhall Refinery begins effort to rebuild

Newhall Refinery was destroyed in the fire, leaving its employees without their workplace and livelihood.

The restaurant had been part of Old Town Newhall for more than 13 years and served as a gathering place for family dinners, celebrations, live music and other community events.

A fundraiser has been established to support Newhall Refinery as its owners begin the recovery process and work toward rebuilding. Organizers say a portion of the proceeds will also go toward supporting staff.

"Newhall Refinery has always been more than a restaurant to us," according to the statement. "It is a gathering place filled with celebrations, friendships, live music, family dinners, first dates, birthdays, and countless memories. Our team has poured so much of their hearts into making the Refinery a special part of Old Town Newhall."

Recovery effort for Care Tucker Style House

A fundraiser has also been established to help Care and Jonny Tucker and their family following extensive damage to their store.

The fundraiser says the family business represents years of work and is the Tucker family’s livelihood. The money raised is intended to support the family as they deal with the impact of the fire and determine a path forward for their business.

What they're saying:

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said the losses extend beyond the buildings themselves.

"My heart goes out to the business owners in Old Town Newhall who woke up this morning to devastating losses. These are small businesses that are part of the fabric of this community, and for some owners, years of hard work and livelihoods were destroyed in a matter of hours. Our focus now is on supporting these business owners as they begin the difficult process of recovering and rebuilding."

Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste also addressed the loss of the historic structures.

"Old Town Newhall is the root of our city’s history. I am sorry to lose these historic buildings. While we feel the loss, we also look to our future to support the people who have always worked toward making this a special place in our community. We will ensure that the history of this treasured area continues to be celebrated as the city will do everything we can to bring back what we have lost."

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Arson and Explosives Detail is working with Los Angeles County Fire Department officials to determine the origin and cause.

The damaged area remains fenced off as the investigation continues.