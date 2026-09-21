Newhall auto body shop catches fire again weeks after devastating Old Town blaze

The Brief An auto body shop in Newhall caught fire Sunday afternoon on Railroad Avenue, less than a month after a major blaze devastated the same block. Fire crews knocked down the flames in about 30 minutes, and no injuries were reported; the exact cause remains under investigation. The location is the site of Gary’s Auto Collision Center, where the Aug. 24 Old Town Newhall fire originated before destroying neighboring businesses, including The MAIN theater and Newhall Refinery.



An auto body shop in Newhall caught fire Sunday afternoon, less than a month after a devastating fire destroyed several businesses along the same stretch of Railroad Avenue. No injuries were reported.

What we know:

Los Angeles County firefighters responded around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20 to the 24200 block of Railroad Avenue and knocked down the fire about 30 minutes later.

The property is the site of Gary’s Auto Collision Center, where fire officials say the Aug. 24 Old Town Newhall fire began before spreading to neighboring structures.

That fire also destroyed The MAIN theater, Newhall Refinery and Care Tucker Style House, along with a historic commercial building.

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Recovery efforts

Fundraising efforts have been launched to support businesses, employees and artists affected by the August fire.

The City of Santa Clarita has created an Old Town Newhall Fire Recovery & Support page ⁠ with links to fundraisers for Newhall Refinery, Newhall Refinery employees, Care Tucker and artists associated with The MAIN.

A community-led effort called United We Rise ⁠ is also raising money for Newhall Refinery, The MAIN and Care Tucker. Organizers say net proceeds from its fundraiser are being divided equally among the three.

What we don't know:

Los Angeles County Fire officials have not officially identified the business involved in Sunday’s fire.

The cause of the latest fire has not been determined.

The August fire also remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Arson and Explosives Detail and Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Santa Clarita city officials.



