3 hurt in apartment explosion in Van Nuys

Three people are hurt after an apartment building exploded while a maintenance staff was working in the bathroom in Van Nuys.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call at the apartment complex near the intersection of Hartland Street and Vesper Avenue around 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29.

LAFD was told that a building's staff was doing work in the bathroom, which prompted "some sort of flash." Officials did not say if the three people hurt were the workers or tenants of the building.

What we don't know:

Officials did not specify the severity of their injuries.

The damage was isolated to a small corner of the apartment, LAFD said.

The cause of the explosion has not been released as of Oct. 29.