Santa Ana winds expected sweep through LA, Ventura mountains with near-freezing temps

Strong Santa Ana winds are expected to sweep through the mountain communities of Southern California as parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties may face near-freezing temperatures.

The Ojai area in Ventura County is under a Freeze Watch from Wednesday, February 1 from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m., according to the National Weather Center. Prior to that, the area is under a Frost Advisory Tuesday, January 31 from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Lows for that area will be in the low-30s Tuesday and Wednesday.

Highs for the Ojai area is expected to be in the mid-60s Tuesday through Friday.

FOX 11 Meteorologist Rick Dickert says winds in the Cajon Pass, the Newhall Pass and the Topanga Canyon may reach up to 55 mph Tuesday morning and into the afternoon. Over the course of this week, winds may reach up to 50 mph for those areas, NWS says.

"Very dry conditions, milder temperatures as we make our way through the week," Dickert said.

As for Los Angeles County, lows are expected to be in the low-40s through Wednesday with highs in the mid-60s, according to NWS.