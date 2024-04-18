Transfer of San Quentin death row inmates to Chino prison prompts safety concerns

More than two dozen condemned inmates from San Quentin's death row have been transferred to the California Institution for Men in Chino, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said, with more on the way this week.

It's part of the Condemned Inmate Transfer Program, which marks the closure of segregated death row units at San Quentin and the Central California Women's Facility in Chowchilla, according to the CDCR.

Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa said in part she was "alarmed" by the state's decision to transfer "the worst of the worst prisoners" close to schools, homes, and businesses in Chino.

"The Department of Corrections needs to immediately remove these horrifically violent offenders from CIM and house them in a prison that is capable of confining people who are sentenced to death," she added.

According to the CDCR, 15 death row inmates are currently being housed in the Chino prison, and another eight are expected to arrive this week. There is no known cap on the number of condemned inmates that can be housed there.

Officials said the Chino Police Department is scheduling a meeting with local officials to discuss the safety concerns brought on by the arrival of the death row inmates.

The program does not change the inmates' sentences, but rather enables the CDCR to "repurpose existing facilities for education and restorative justice purposes."

Additionally, CDCR's initiative has expanded from eight to 24 institutions eligible to house permanent transfers from death row.

The state hasn’t executed anyone since 2006 but voters have continued to back the death penalty even as they reduced many drug and property crimes from felonies to misdemeanors and allowed for the earlier parole of thousands of inmates.

Corrections officials dismantled the state’s newly built $853,000 execution chamber at San Quentin per Gov. Gavin Newsom’s direction.

Prison administrators and researchers plan to evaluate the program over the two years, tracking the number of participants, the number with jobs, inmates’ behavior, and any effect on prison safety.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.