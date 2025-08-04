Multiple San Fernando Valley homes targeted in overnight burglary spree

The Brief The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating multiple home break-ins in the San Fernando Valley. In one incident, a Studio City homeowner fired at a burglar who ultimately escaped with a second suspect. A separate burglary in Sherman Oaks saw four suspects flee from a home that was being monitored by security cameras.



An increasing number of burglaries are occurring throughout the San Fernando Valley, with two recent incidents taking place in Studio City and Sherman Oaks, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

What we know:

One of the break-ins occurred on Sunday, Aug. 3 at 11 p.m. in Studio City. A homeowner, alerted by alarms, grabbed his gun and went downstairs, where he encountered a burglar.

The homeowner fired multiple times at the suspect, who then ran outside to a waiting getaway car with a second suspect and escaped, police said.

Police searched the area for a blood trail but did not find any evidence that the suspect was hit.

A few hours later, at 2:20 a.m., four suspects broke into a home in the 4000 block of Longridge in Sherman Oaks.

The house was unoccupied at the time, but security alarms and cameras detected the suspects inside. The suspects got away.

It's unclear if anything was stolen from the home.

The backstory:

Last week, in a separate incident in the San Fernando Valley, a homeowner confronted a burglar and held them at gunpoint until police arrived. A neighbor also came to assist, holding the suspect with another gun.

The LAPD's North Hollywood station has been working closely with the residents on the block where the Studio City burglary occurred to strengthen their neighborhood watch program in an effort aimed at preventing future incidents.