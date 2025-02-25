San Fernando Valley businesses targeted in burglary spree

The Brief A series of burglaries in Sherman Oaks overnight targeted five stores. The crime spree began around 2:30 a.m. with a suspect caught on camera breaking into Stacy Todd Boutique. Police believe up to 15 burglars were involved in the spree.



A series of burglaries hit Sherman Oaks overnight, leaving local business owners frustrated and concerned.

Five stores were targeted, including high-end boutiques and a movie prop warehouse.

5 stores targeted

What we know:

The crime spree began around 2:30 a.m. when a suspect was caught on camera breaking into Stacy Todd Boutique, a high-end store on the Boulevard. The thief stole clothes and a purse before fleeing the scene.

This incident is just one of five burglaries that occurred overnight.

The other four burglaries happened at Riverton Jewelers, Movie Prop House, Sheldon, and a dispensary.

Currently, they believe up to 15 different burglars may have been involved in the spree. One suspect involved in the prop house burglary is in custody.

Businesses struggling

The backstory:

Local businesses, already struggling from the impacts of COVID-19 and recent fires, are now facing the added burden of theft and property damage.

The owner of Stacy Todd Boutique, a fixture on the Boulevard for 25 years, expressed frustration over the $1,400 cost to board up a broken window.

What we don't know:

Police are investigating whether these burglaries are connected, particularly the grow house incidents.

Suspect information was not released.

What's next:

Authorities are continuing their investigation and are on the lookout for connections between the burglaries.

Business owners are left to assess the damage and losses, hoping for increased security and support from law enforcement.