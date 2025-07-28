CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thieves run away with safe from Woodland Hills home
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating yet another home burglary in the San Fernando Valley.
One of the latest incidents was caught on a Good Samaritan's Tesla camera.
Meanwhile, in Encino, police are also investigating a break-in at a family-owned pharmacy, following a similar pattern of attacks on smaller pharmacies.
What we know:
According to police, Oakdale Pharmacy located in the 5300 block of Balboa Boulevard was burglarized just after 2 a.m., with suspects smashing glass and taking away what they could carry.
Also over the weekend, on Sunday just after 7 p.m., two masked men were seen leaving a home on Canoga south of Ventura Boulevard, carrying a safe.
Video from a Tesla camera shows the suspects loading the safe into the trunk of a black Mercedes-Benz, which then headed north on Canoga.
That witness in the Tesla followed the suspects and other bystanders who saw what was happening called 911.
What we don't know:
It's unknown what exactly was stolen from Oakdale Pharmacy, pending a full inventory by the pharmacist.
It's also unclear what was in the safe that was stolen from the Woodland Hills home.
Suspect information in either case was not immediately released.
What they're saying:
A witness described the chaotic scene during the Woodland Hills getaway, stating, "A Mercedes four-door comes flying down the road at a very high excessive speed. We put our hands up in the air like ‘what are you doing?’ Looks like he was going to make a U-turn to come back to us. That's what we thought. But there was a Tesla that had apparently seen what had happened and was chasing him. He made a U-turn and apparently tried to maybe go after the Tesla, but he actually hit a white Prius."
What's next:
The LAPD has announced an "all hands on deck" crime suppression strategy in response to the recent wave of burglaries, including a double murder that occurred during a break-in in Encino.
This strategy involves increased patrols, foot beats, air support, and mounted patrols.
The LAPD urges anyone with information regarding these burglaries to contact them.
The Source: This report compiles information directly from on-scene observations, including specific details about the burglaries, a direct quote from a witness to the Woodland Hills incident, and official statements from the Los Angeles Police Department regarding their crime suppression strategy.