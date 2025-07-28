Expand / Collapse search

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Thieves run away with safe from Woodland Hills home

By
Published  July 28, 2025 6:51am PDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11
2 San Fernando Valley burglaries under investigation

2 San Fernando Valley burglaries under investigation

One was at a home in Woodland Hills where the suspects were caught on camera and the other at a pharmacy where the burglars smashed their way in.

The Brief

    • The San Fernando Valley is experiencing a surge in burglaries, including a pharmacy and a home, leaving residents on edge.
    • A home burglary in Woodland Hills led to a high-speed chase where the suspects' car hit another vehicle.
    • The LAPD has initiated an "all hands on deck" strategy with increased patrols to combat the crime wave.

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating yet another home burglary in the San Fernando Valley. 

One of the latest incidents was caught on a Good Samaritan's Tesla camera.

Meanwhile, in Encino, police are also investigating a break-in at a family-owned pharmacy, following a similar pattern of attacks on smaller pharmacies.

What we know:

According to police, Oakdale Pharmacy located in the 5300 block of Balboa Boulevard was burglarized just after 2 a.m., with suspects smashing glass and taking away what they could carry. 

Also over the weekend, on Sunday just after 7 p.m., two masked men were seen leaving a home on Canoga south of Ventura Boulevard, carrying a safe. 

SUGGESTED: Encino double murder: Suspect charged in killing of 'American Idol' supervisor, husband

Video from a Tesla camera shows the suspects loading the safe into the trunk of a black Mercedes-Benz, which then headed north on Canoga. 

That witness in the Tesla followed the suspects and other bystanders who saw what was happening called 911.

What we don't know:

It's unknown what exactly was stolen from Oakdale Pharmacy, pending a full inventory by the pharmacist. 

It's also unclear what was in the safe that was stolen from the Woodland Hills home.

SUGGESTED: Encino residents face 2 new break-ins after Monday's meeting about crime in area

Suspect information in either case was not immediately released. 

What they're saying:

A witness described the chaotic scene during the Woodland Hills getaway, stating, "A Mercedes four-door comes flying down the road at a very high excessive speed. We put our hands up in the air like ‘what are you doing?’ Looks like he was going to make a U-turn to come back to us. That's what we thought. But there was a Tesla that had apparently seen what had happened and was chasing him. He made a U-turn and apparently tried to maybe go after the Tesla, but he actually hit a white Prius."

What's next:

The LAPD has announced an "all hands on deck" crime suppression strategy in response to the recent wave of burglaries, including a double murder that occurred during a break-in in Encino. 

This strategy involves increased patrols, foot beats, air support, and mounted patrols. 

RELATED: LAPD reveals 'crime reduction strategy' in response to Encino double murder, home burglaries

The LAPD urges anyone with information regarding these burglaries to contact them.

The Source: This report compiles information directly from on-scene observations, including specific details about the burglaries, a direct quote from a witness to the Woodland Hills incident, and official statements from the Los Angeles Police Department regarding their crime suppression strategy.

Crime and Public SafetyWoodland HillsLos Angeles