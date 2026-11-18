The Brief Masked burglars targeted multiple high-end San Fernando Valley homes while residents were inside, including a property owned by a former U.S. Open champion. A break-in at a Mulholland Drive home once owned by Katy Perry triggered a nearly 30-mile LAPD pursuit ending in Gardena, resulting in two arrests. Police are still investigating whether two separate attempted break-ins in Encino are connected to the same criminal crew.



Residents across the San Fernando Valley are on edge after a crew of brazen burglars targeted multiple upscale homes while people were inside.

Following a break-in at a home connected to a former U.S. Open tennis champion and another at a Mulholland Drive residence once owned by singer Katy Perry, Los Angeles police arrested two suspects after a nearly 30-mile police chase.

What we know:

Authorities believe a coordinated criminal crew is behind a series of break-ins targeting high-end homes south of Ventura Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley.

At around 10 p.m. Tuesday, two masked men smashed through the front door of a residence belonging to a well-known professional tennis player and former U.S. Open champion, police said. Although the athlete was not home at the time, her mother and her mother's husband were inside.

Alerted by barking dogs, the couple confronted the intruders, who briefly appeared to try to grab the tennis player's mother before being scared off by her husband and taking off.

Hours later, the suspects struck again at a home on Mulholland Drive near Runyon Canyon that was reportedly once owned by singer Katy Perry.

Officers pursued the fleeing suspects nearly 30 miles to Gardena, where LAPD Metro officers and police canines detained three individuals.

Two of the detained suspects were teenagers; one teen was later released to his parents, while the other teenager and an adult were formally arrested.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet confirmed whether the crew detained in Gardena is responsible for two additional break-in attempts reported yesterday in Encino.

In one incident, police say residents discovered a shattered window at their home, though the intruders were scared off before taking anything.

In a separate incident on Bergamo Drive in Encino, residents returned to find smashed windows and several suspects inside their house, who also took off without taking any property or causing injuries.

Police have not publicly released the names of the suspects, the specific charges filed against the adult and teenager in custody, or the identity of the former U.S. Open champion.

What's next:

Detectives are actively working all four cases to determine if the incidents in Sherman Oaks, Mulholland Drive, and Encino are definitively linked to the same crew.

Authorities continue to gather evidence from the scenes while the two arrested suspects remain in custody.

What you can do:

LAPD officials urge residents to remain vigilant. Anyone who notices unusual or suspicious activity in their area is asked to contact police immediately.