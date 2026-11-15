Seal Beach urges residents to prep for elevated tides ahead of upcoming holiday season

The Brief Seal Beach crews reinforced sand berms after massive waves sent ocean water over existing barriers Saturday. The city is preparing for winter storms and elevated tides expected Nov. 22-27 and Dec. 22-26. Officials encourage residents to place sandbags, move vehicles from flood-prone areas, clear drains and register for AlertOC notifications.



Following a weekend of massive waves battering the Southern California coastline, crews in Seal Beach have moved quickly to bring in heavy machinery and reinforce protective sand berms.

Video shared on social media shows ocean water spilling over existing barriers on Saturday. Excavators and other machinery moved in near the Seal Beach Pier on Sunday to clear out standing water and reinforce sand berms.

For many nearby families, the massive sand berms briefly served as a sledding hill for children.

"We saw that the berms were really high, so we thought it would be a good opportunity to come and have the kids play," said Erica Johnson, a visitor from nearby Long Beach who watched her sons enjoy the unique surf-and-sand setup.

While the high berms offered a moment of playfulness, Johnson noted the underlying reality is concerning. "We are a little bit more inland, and for once we feel a little bit more relief about that, but it's very unnerving, but I think this is the beginning of the next few years looking like this too."

Preparing for winter storms and king tides

The city of Seal Beach says it's working in coordination with local agencies, including the Police Department and Public Works, to mitigate future flooding and prepare for upcoming storms.

The city is also encouraging residents to take their own measures, including placing sandbags, moving vehicles out of flood-prone areas and clearing out gutters and drains.

With a series of winter storms and king tides expected to be on the horizon, officials warn that the upcoming Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday periods are an immediate concern. The city says elevated tides are anticipated Nov. 22-27 and Dec. 22-26, 2026, with additional king tides expected into the new year.

Staying informed and connected

The city says it will continue to closely monitor coastal and weather conditions and adjust protective measures as needed. For more information on the city of Seal Beach’s winter storm and king tide preparedness, click here.

Residents can stay up to date through several measures, including AlertOC, Orange County’s emergency notification system. Residents are encouraged to register phone numbers and email addresses at www.AlertOC.gov.