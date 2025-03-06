Winter storm brings snow to San Bernardino Mountains

A winter storm that soaked most of Southern California with rainfall also brought snow to the San Bernardino Mountains.

More snowfall is expected in the region with a Winter Storm Warning in effect through Friday morning.

What we know:

The latest in the series of storms hit the region on Wednesday and will continue to impact the area through Friday.

Scattered showers are possible for most of the Southland, with rain chances increasing by the afternoon hours, FOX 11 Meteorologist Maria Quiban explained. Meanwhile, the San Bernardino Mountains can expect more snow.

This includes Big Bear, Running Springs, Wrightwood and Crestline.

Gusty winds are also expected in the mountains and deserts Thursday afternoon and evening, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph, and isolated gusts of up to 65 mph, the NWS said.

"That snow level is dropping to about 3,000 feet. So, some of our passes will of course be impacted by that," Quiban added.

Snow chains are required.

RELATED COVERAGE: Rain in Los Angeles: Burn scar zones brace for more rainfall, snow hits San Bernardino Mountains

How much snow is expected?

By the numbers:

The National Weather Service said snow levels will be between 3500 and 4000 feet, with additional snow expected at elevations above 4500 feet. NWS forecasters estimate between an additional four to eight inches of snow.

See a gallery of images provided by Big Bear Mountain Resort below.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ (Credit: Lee Stockwell, Big Bear Mountain Resort)

What's next:

The weekend is expected to have plenty of sunshine as the storm moves out of Southern California.

Another storm is then forecast to move into the region by Monday, which will bring more widespread rain and snow showers.

SUGGESTED: Big Bear bald eagles live cam: Jackie and Shadow welcome new eaglets