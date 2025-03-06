Rain in Los Angeles: Burn scar zones brace for more rainfall, snow hits San Bernardino Mountains

The latest in a series of storms arrived in Southern California Wednesday, bringing more rain and triggering concern for those in Los Angeles' recent burn scar areas.

The bulk of the storm was forecast Wednesday night into Thursday morning. In addition to rain, snow began to accumulate in the region’s mountain communities with a Warning Storm Warning in place through 10 a.m. Friday.

Another round of rain is expected on Thursday, with another on Friday.

More rain raises concerns in burn scar areas

What we know:

"An area of low pressure centered around the Bay Area continues to swing in and grab a hold of moisture, and colder pockets of air," said FOX 11 Meteorologist Soumada Khan. "So, we’re going to get a mixed bag of sunshine, some clear conditions and then a passing shower pretty much throughout the day."

She continued to explain, "We are also dealing with an unstable air mass that could also produce some thunderstorms."

The latest storm is again raising fears of mud and debris flow in Los Angeles County’s recent burn scar zones.

In addition to more rain, a Wind Advisory is in effect through 1 p.m. Thursday with gusts reaching up to 40 mph. This applies to Ventura and LA County beaches, including the Palisades Fire zone.

One of the trouble spots for mudslides was near Pacific Coast Highway and Big Rock Drive, where mud fell onto the road and blocked traffic during Wednesday’s afternoon commute.

Residents in the Eaton Fire burn zone in Sierra Madre are under an evacuation warning through Friday morning.

With more rain expected for the end of the week and next week, the LA County Public Works Department said crews are conducting 24-hour operations.

The San Bernardino County Mountains, which include Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, Lake Arrowhead and Crestline, will see wintry conditions through Friday. The National Weather Service said the area can expect heavy, wet snow an additional 9 inches of snowfall with winds gusting up to 55 mph.

"The storm is shifting a little further south, so areas like Ventura County and LA County will get the lighter participation. Meanwhile, as we push into the later part of the evening, the storm will push into Orange County and the IE and more snow continues later tonight," Khan said.

What's next:

As the storm tapers off, conditions will begin to dry out out going into the weekend, with plenty of sunshine expected Saturday and Sunday.

Then, another storm arrives late Sunday into Monday with several more days of rain expected.