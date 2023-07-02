Nearly a ton of illegal fireworks seized in San Bernardino; 2 arrested

Two people were arrested in connection with the sale of illegal fireworks in San Bernardino, according to police.

An investigation led to the discovery of eight boxes of illegal fireworks inside the suspects' vehicle, officials said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo: San Bernardino Police Department

Another 200 boxes of fireworks - contributing to an estimated total 1,500 pounds of illegal fireworks - was collected.

Both suspects - whose identities were not released - were arrested for felony charges.

No further information was immediately available.