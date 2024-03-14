San Bernardino deputies help deliver baby

article

Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Victorville station assisted in the delivery of a baby boy Tuesday.

According to officials, Deputy J. Tomasello arrived on the scene early Tuesday morning to find a mother actively in labor. The mother said she felt that the baby was coming, and needed to begin pushing, authorities confirmed.

Deputy Tomasello immediately gloved up and began helping deliver the mother's baby. Two others, Deputy Robinson and Deputy Vasquez, held the mother's hand as she pushed.

SUGGESTED: Big Bear eagles: Jackie and Shadow's trio of eggs unlikely to hatch

Baby Bryson was born at approximately 5:35 a.m. on Tuesday March 12, 2024.

Both mom and baby were transported to a local hospital for precautionary measures. Deputy Tomasello had the opportunity to meet with the mother and baby Bryson in the hospital: both are doing well, he said.

Congrats mom and baby Bryson!