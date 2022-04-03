San Bernardino County hospital reports zero COVID patients for first time since 2020

A big milestone was reached at a San Bernardino County hospital. Arrowhead Regional Medical Center reported zero COVID patients on Friday, the first time since March of 2020.

Hospitalizations have drastically dropped across San Bernardino County; they are at its lowest since the start of the pandemic.

"This milestone could not have been reached without the tireless efforts of every single ARMC staff member. Their resilience and perseverance throughout this pandemic are not only admirable, but heroic," the hospital said in a statement.

Health officials are crediting widespread vaccinations for preventing patients from falling seriously ill from infections.

However, the highly infections BA.2 subvariant of COVID-19 is increasing across the country. BA.2 has been driving up infection numbers in nations around the world, most notably Australia and parts of Europe.

