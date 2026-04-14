Man accused in Molotov cocktail attack of OpenAI CEO’s home charged with attempted murder
SAN FRANCISCO - A 20-year-old Texas man is in custody following what federal authorities are labeling an act of domestic terrorism targeting OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.
The suspect allegedly traveled from Houston to San Francisco with the explicit intent to kill Altman and destroy OpenAI property due to radicalized views regarding the risks of artificial intelligence.
What we know:
Authorities allege that Daniel Moreno-Gama arrived at Altman’s residence at 4 a.m. Friday, where he threw a Molotov cocktail at an exterior gate.
After the device ignited a fire, Moreno-Gama reportedly traveled three miles to OpenAI’s headquarters, where he allegedly smashed glass doors with a chair and told security he intended to "burn it down and kill anyone inside."
Police recovered a jug of kerosene, lighters, and a document outlining his opposition to AI and threats against Altman. Moreno-Gama is currently held in San Francisco County Jail.
What they're saying:
U.S. Attorney Craig Missakian stated that the government will prosecute the case "to the fullest extent of the law" as domestic terrorism. FBI Acting Special Agent Matt Cobo emphasized the premeditated nature of the crime, stating, "This was not spontaneous. This was planned, targeted and extremely serious."
In a personal blog post, Altman shared a photo of his family, noting that while "fear and anxiety about AI is justified," it is essential to "de-escalate the rhetoric and tactics."
Even groups critical of AI, such as the Future of Life Institute and PauseAI, have issued statements condemning the violence.
What we don't know:
While the suspect was active on a Discord forum for PauseAI two years ago, it remains unclear what specific events or content triggered his decision to move from online discourse to physical violence this past week.
State court records do not yet indicate if Moreno-Gama has retained legal counsel, and the full contents of his "anti-AI" manifesto have not been released to the public beyond the excerpts provided in the criminal complaint.
What's next:
Moreno-Gama is set to appear in a California state court on Tuesday to face charges of attempted murder and arson.
Parallel to the state case, federal prosecutors will pursue charges related to the possession of unregistered firearms and the use of explosives.
This story was reported from Los Angeles.
The Source: Information in this report is based on federal criminal complaints filed by the FBI and statements from San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. Details regarding the suspect's motivations and the timeline of events were gathered from police surveillance footage, recovered physical evidence, and official press conferences held by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI’s San Francisco field office.