Salmonella outbreak eggs recall linked to 2 LA County restaurants

The Brief A Salmonella outbreak linked to eggs has sickened over 95 people across 14 states, with the most cases in California. A nationwide recall has been issued for large brown eggs sold under specific brand names with the code CA 7695. Consumers are urged not to eat the recalled eggs and to check their cartons for the listed brand names and codes.



Public health officials are investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to eggs distributed in California and Nevada.

More than 95 people have reported being sick across 14 states, according to the FDA. California has the most confirmed cases with 73.

Eggs recalled

What we know:

California-based Country Eggs LLC issued a nationwide recall of its large brown cage-free sunshine yolk eggs on Wednesday, Aug. 29.

The ongoing investigation at two Chubby Cattle restaurant locations in Little Tokyo and Rowland Heights identified a strong link between the illnesses and eggs distributed by the company from June 16, 2025 to July 9, 2025, according to the FDA.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Multistate salmonella outbreak linked to egg recall sickens dozens: CDC

The eggs were branded as Nagatoshi Produce, Misuho and Nijiya Markets with the code CA 7695 on the carton.

The product was sold to grocery stores and food service distributors. Eggs were also packed as large brown "sunshine yolks" or "omega-3 golden yolks" (1/15 DZ bulk) for foodservice with the same codes and sell-by dates.

The eggs all have sell-by dates from July 1, 2025, through September 18, 2025.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

What they're saying:

"State and local public health officials are interviewing people about the foods they ate in the week before they got sick. Of the 36 people interviewed, 33 (92%) reported eating eggs. This percentage is significantly higher than the 78% of respondents who reported eating eggs in the FoodNet Population Survey—a survey that helps estimate how often people eat various foods linked to diarrheal illness. This difference suggests that people in this outbreak got sick from eating eggs," the CDC explained.

What you can do:

Do not eat the recalled eggs. Check packaging labels and discard any eggs that match the recall information or return them to the store where you bought them for a refund.

If you believe you have become sick from this recalled product, you can file a report online.

Those with questions can contact the company at 1 (800) 722-3447 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday PT or by email at INFO@countryeggsllc.com.

What is salmonella?

Why you should care:

Salmonella, also called salmonellosis, is a bacterial infection often linked to raw or undercooked meat, poultry, eggs, and unpasteurized milk and cheese products.

This infection can also spread through contact with people or animals that are sick with salmonella.

Symptoms include diarrhea (often watery, sometimes bloody), abdominal cramps or pain, fever, nausea, vomiting, headache, and body aches.

The symptoms of salmonella are mild in most people, but they can be serious in infants, younger children, the elderly, and persons with health problems. Most people will get better within five to seven days without treatment, though some may need to drink more fluids to stay hydrated.