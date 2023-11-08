SAG-AFTRA leaders reach tentative deal with studios to end 4-month strike

Is the SAG-AFTRA strike over?

The striking actors may finally see the light at the end of the tunnel as SAG-AFTRA's negotiating committee has reached a tentative deal with Hollywood studios. The agreement would mark the end of a four-month walkout, which is the longest actors vs. film studios strike in Hollywood history.

The strike will end at midnight, on November 9.

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, SAG-AFTRA has not issued a statement nor released the nuts and bolts of the tentative deal. Over the course of the months-long negotiation process, SAG-AFTRA had been pushing for protection against artificial intelligence (AI) technology, which drew some pushback from the TV-film brass.

Most of the TV/film production had been on pause since May 2 when the Writers Guild of America began striking and SAG-AFTRA members joined the walkout in solidarity with the writers. WGA ended its strike in late September and the deal with the Hollywood studios became ratified in early October.

Following the announcement of a possible end to the strike, the Producers Guild Statement issued a statement congratulating the actors:

