Rutabegorz in Tustin closing after more than 47 years in business

The Brief Longstanding Tustin restaurant Rutabegorz is closing its doors on October 30 after 47 years in business. Owner Paul Berkman told a news outlet that a proposed doubling of the monthly rent to $12,000 factored into the decision. The company announced the closure on social media, also citing retirement as a reason, but did not provide further details.



Longstanding restaurant Rutabegorz is closing its Tustin location after more than 47 years in business, the company confirmed Monday on social media.

What we know:

Rutabegorz will permanently shut its doors at 158 W. Main Street on Oct. 30.

Original owner Paul Berkman opened Rutabegorz in 1970 in Fullerton, then expanded to Tustin in 1978. It operates another location at 264 N. Glassell St. in Orange.

"It's been nothing short of amazing," the restaurant said on Instagram. "The customers, their families and then THEIR families, city personnel, and a multitude of long-term employees have all been a mainstay to Rutabegorz rich history."

SUGGESTED: Cole's French Dip postpones closure amid outpouring of support

"We make you happy and in turn you've made us grateful to have served you," it added. "Thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

Berkman told the Orange County Business Journal that his new landlords are proposing to double his monthly rent to $12,000 - something that was factored into the decision.

What we don't know:

The restaurant cited Berkman's retirement as one cause for closing the location but did not release any further details.

SUGGESTED: Community comes together to help support Dulan’s Soul Food, beloved Crenshaw restaurant

What they're saying:

Following the announcement, fans of Rutabegorz were quick to express their sadness at losing such a landmark of Old Town Tustin.

"Noooo! This place holds so many special memories over the past decades, especially Christmas with the upside down ceiling decor. And always love sitting in the old wooden booths. The seasonal maple cookies, to die for. This breaks my heart," one person shared on Reddit.

"First they take Spires and now THIS? Where will I ever eat?" another lamented.

SUGGESTED: Original Pantry Cafe officially closes after 100+ years in downtown LA

"The amount of landlords that would rather sit on a vacant lot (house or apartment) for months/years on end just to charge more when instead of being good to loyal tenants that generate passive income every month is just horrible," another chimed in.

"Grew up in old town. All good restaurants got pushed out. RIP the grill that used to be there ran by a veteran," someone else commented.

The backstory:

Rutabegorz started out as a coffee and dessert shop but has since evolved into "one of Orange County's favorite health food restaurants," according to its website.

Alongside vegetarian dishes, Ruta's also serves a variety of sandwiches, salads, wraps, and cheesecakes.