Ruby's Diner on Huntington Beach Pier to permanently close

Say goodbye to those delicious milkshakes, burgers and fries... Ruby’s Diner on the Huntington Beach Pier is set to close permanently.

Friday, February 26 is their last day. Doors will be open till 7 p.m. or until they run out of food.

SkyFOX above showed long lines of customers waiting outside, hoping to grab some food one last time.

There are plans in the near future for a seafood restaurant to open at that spot.

Advertisement

Ruby’s Diner filed for bankruptcy in 2018.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.