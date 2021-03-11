Rolex robberies: LAPD arrests 2 suspects in connection to recent robberies of high-end jewelry

article

Two people are in custody after police say they may have been involved in a recent string of robberies involving high-end jewelry.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department's Wilshire station, those suspects were "connected to at least three of the notorious Rolex robberies." LAPD did not specify which of the Rolex robberies the suspects are believed to be connected to.

While we don't know which exact robberies the suspects are believed to be involved in, Thursday's development comes exactly a week after three men walked into Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills and demanded property from a restaurant diner.

A scuffle broke out, ending with a woman being shot in the leg. The suspects ran off with a $500,000 Richard Mille watch belonging to one of the diners (not the woman).

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman shot during robbery at Beverly Hills restaurant

Again, LAPD did not say if any of the three suspects from the violent Mar. 4 robbery in Beverly Hills were among the two people in custody.

OTHER RECENT ROBBERIES INVOLVING HIGH-END JEWELRY

On March 3, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy responded to a different robbery in West Hollywood. LASD responded to a call near the intersection of Norton Avenue and North Hayworth Avenue at about 4:30 p.m. that day.

Three male suspects stole a watch and a Louis Vuitton satchel from the victim, LASD said.

On March 2, LAPD responded to a call of a robbery in the 8200 block of 3rd Street in Beverly Grove a little before 7:30 p.m. Three suspects targeted two women and stole their jewelry.

LAPD relayed the following description of the three suspects in the Beverly Grove robbery:

Suspect 1: Male, Hispanic, wore white hooded sweatshirt and a red and green fanny pack

Suspect 2: Unknown description

Suspect 3: Male, Black, wore a black hat, black mask and armed with a handgun

On January 30, two suspects were caught on surveillance video attacking and robbing a victim near Melrose Avenue in broad daylight. The suspects ran from the scene with the victim's Rolex watch.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Robbers target shoppers wearing Rolex watches in Fairfax District

Below is a map previously published by FOX 11 showing the four recent robberies involving jewelry (worth noting once again that we're not entirely sure if the two suspects were involved in any of the four aforementioned robberies):

Officials did not give a number of suspects still on the loose in connection to the four robberies. LAPD did not release the identities of the two suspects in custody.

