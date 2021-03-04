Woman shot during robbery at Beverly Hills restaurant

article

Police are investigating after a woman was shot during an attempted robbery at restaurant in Beverly Hills.

Police responded to the intersection of Canon Drive and Brighton Way around 2:10 p.m. after receiving a 911 call regarding a robbery with gunshots. It appears the shooting happened at the Il Pastaio restaurant.

Once on scene police tended to the woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to Beverly Hills Police, the woman was with two other people when three male suspects demanded property from another restaurant patron. One of the suspects shot the woman, before all three fled the location on foot.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say a second victim suffered a physical injury during the incident and was treated at the scene.

Police are urging people to avoid the area as they continue to investigate. There is no word yet if the suspects have been arrested.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

