MAP: Beverly Hills shooting latest in string of brazen robberies of high-end jewelry

A shooting at a Beverly Hills restaurant marks the latest in a string of brazen robberies involving high-end jewelry.

On Thursday, a woman shot in the leg at Il Pastaio on North Canon Drive as three male suspects demanded property from a different restaurant diner. The suspects got away with an expensive wristwatch as all three of them remain on the run, police in Beverly Hills said.

A day before the restaurant shooting, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy responded to a different robbery in West Hollywood. LASD responded to a call near the intersection of Norton Avenue and North Hayworth Avenue at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Three male suspects stole a watch and a Louis Vuitton satchel from the victim, LASD said.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a robbery in the 8200 block of 3rd Street in Beverly Grove a little before 7:30 p.m. Three suspects targeted two women and stole their jewelry.

LAPD relayed the following description of the three suspects in the Beverly Grove robbery:

Suspect 1: Male, Hispanic, wore white hooded sweatshirt and a red and green fanny pack

Suspect 2: Unknown description

Suspect 3: Male, Black, wore a black hat, black mask and armed with a handgun

On January 30, two suspects were caught on surveillance video attacking and robbing a victim near Melrose Avenue in broad daylight. The suspects ran from the scene with the victim's Rolex watch.

Below is a map showing the four recent robberies involving jewelry:

As of Thursday night, it is unknown if the three suspects from the Beverly Hills shooting are connected to any of the other three robberies.

Earlier in the week, FOX 11 attended a virtual meeting as community members who live or work in the Melrose and Fairfax districts were worried about the recent rise in crime in the area.

LAPD Captain Shannon Paulson was one of the attendees and said earlier in the week that crime all across Los Angeles is rising. Statistics shared during the meeting show a 26% increase in homicides and a 141% increase in shootings across all of Los Angeles.

"The suspects are very definitely targeting very specific Rolex watches so by all indications, they're casing and identifying our victims. The victims are pedestrians, in and out of stores. We do have leads on these robbery cases. We are diligently following up on those leads. We've had resources in the area in direct response to all of these incidents," Paulson said earlier in the week.

