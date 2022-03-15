Robbery suspects sought in Lancaster

Authorities need your help identifying two people suspected of stealing a car and using the victim's credit card.

According to the Lancaster Sheriff's Station, the two suspects pictured stole a car and used a credit card inside at a local business.

If you recognize them, call 661-948-8466.

