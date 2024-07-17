LA police chase: Infant safely recovered, driver taken into custody after hugging woman, child

A wild and bizarre police chase came to an end in Culver City when the driver handed sheriff's deputies a baby.

The driver, believed to be wanted for robbery, was taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit through parts of Los Angeles.

The pursuit began in Hawthorne. The suspect then drove to downtown LA, Hyde Park, Ingelwood, and Culver City.

The vehicle was seen driving at high speeds on small residential streets.

At one point in Ladera Heights, the vehicle drove over a center median as it attempted to make a left turn.

In Culver City, the suspect drove on the opposite side of the road multiple times and blew through intersections, narrowly dodging other cars.

The pursuit came to an end when the suspect drove to a dead end area at Shedd Terrance and Wrightcrest Dr. in the Blair Hills area of Culver City.

The suspect, with his hands out of the window, surrendered to authorities. But what happened next came as a major shock. A woman in the backseat handed the driver a newborn baby. The driver was seen embracing the baby then handed her back to the woman. They all exited the car.

The driver then hugged the woman and baby as she proceeded to walk with the baby towards officers.

The driver peacefully surrendered and was taken into custody. The baby was handed to deputies.