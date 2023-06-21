Riviera Country Club to host US Open 2031

article

On the heels of last weekend's U.S. Open --- the first to be held in Los Angeles in 75 years -- the United States Golf Association announced Wednesday that the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades will host the 131st U.S. Open Championship in 2031.

"Riviera Country Club is a truly spectacular course that holds a special place in the game's history," John Bodenhamer, USGA chief championships officer, said in a statement. "We are thrilled to bring the U.S. Open back to the site of such historic moments for golf and the USGA and look forward to writing a new chapter in 2031."

The event -- scheduled for June 12-15, 2031 -- will be the fifth USGA championship held at the Riviera Country Club.

It played host to the 1948 U.S. Open won by Ben Hogan, the 1998 U.S. Senior Open won by Hale Irwin and the 2017 U.S. Amateur won by Doc Redman. It will also play host to the U.S. Women's Open in 2026.

The club is also the home of the PGA Tour's Genesis Invitational, and it hosted PGA Championships in 1983 -- won by Hal Sutton -- and in 1995 -- won by Steve Elkington.

Riviera will also serve as the host of the men's and women's golf competitions for the 2028 Olympic Games.

The U.S. Open that concluded Sunday at Los Angeles Country Club was won by Wyndham Clark, giving him his first major championship.

The USGA previously announced that the Los Angeles Country Club will host the event again in 2039.

"Los Angeles is our nation's `City of Champions,' after a successful return of this year's U.S. Open in L.A., I am thrilled that the USGA has chosen our city to host its 2031 Open as well," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement released by the USGA. "From last year's Super Bowl to the upcoming World Cup and Olympics here, L.A.'s major events create joy and economic development across our city."