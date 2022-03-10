Riverside County man wanted for dozens of sex crimes against minors arrested in Mexico

A man wanted in Riverside County for dozens of sex crimes against minors was found in Mexico this week, according to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.

Harry Arlington Durette, 75, formerly of San Jacinto, was arrested on March 8 in Rosarito, Mexico after a months-long investigation.

Durettte was originally arrested in August 2020 and charged with lewd acts on a child according to the DA's office. He posted bail and was released. As the investigation continued, however, DA investigators say they uncovered evidence that Durette had sexually assaulted two more minors. The DA's office filed a new complaint in November 2021, charging him with a total of 65 felonies involving three minor victims.

After failing to appear in court twice, the Riverside County DA's Fugitive Apprehension Unit began a search, which ultimately led to Tuesday's arrest in Rosarito.

Durette is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday. If convicted, he faces a potential life sentence.

Investigators say Durette may have had other victims, and are asking anyone with information to contact them at (951) 955-5666.

