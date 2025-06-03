Riverside County shelters to waive adoption fees as part of statewide pet rescue push

Riverside County Animal Services will join more than 150 California shelters in offering free pet adoptions.

What we know:

The second annual California Adopt-a-Pet Day, hosted by the California Animal Welfare Association and the ASPCA, will be Saturday, June 7. Their goal is to find homes for over 5,000 pets.

All adoptions include age-appropriate vaccinations, spay/neuter services, and microchips.

The free adoption event comes as Riverside County shelters surpass 220% capacity ahead of peak intake season. They say more dogs are arriving than leaving,

"We have over a thousand dogs, which means we have over 220% capacity. We really want to encourage the community to come in and adopt and foster and support us," said Daylin Valencia with Riverside Animal Shelter.

"We even offer Dog Day out, so that means that if you want to come in and adopt or foster a pet for even a day, that helps alleviate the stress on these pets."

Organizers say every adoption makes a difference.

Community members are encouraged to show up in person to adopt or foster a pet and take them home the same day.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following location.

Riverside Western County/City Animal Shelter 6851 Van Buren Blvd, Jurupa Valley, CA 92509

San Jacinto Valley Animal Campus 581 S. Grand Ave, San Jacinto, CA 92582

Coachella Valley Animal Campus 72-050 Pet Land Pl, Thousand Palms, CA 92276

To view adoptable pets, visit rcdas.org/adoptable-pets. For those who would like to foster can visit rcdas.org.