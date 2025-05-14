Poochie the pit bull taken off euthanasia list after last minute adoption

The Brief Poochie found a forever home shortly after FOX 11 profiled the 4-year-old pit bull. Prior to the great news, the pit bull was on the euthanasia list after local animal shelters struggled with overcrowding.



Poochie, a lovable 4-year-old pitbull, has a second chance of life.

What we know:

Poochie was set to be euthanized due to overcrowding at local LA animal shelters.

A day after FOX 11's Hailey Winslow spotlighted the story of Poochie, he was adopted and is finally leaving the Chesterfield Square/South LA shelter.

RELATED: Dog put up for adoption 5 times set to be euthanized due to overcrowding at LA shelters

The backstory:

Poochie was reportedly surrendered five times. The shelter said he was previously adopted by an unhoused woman who would sleep in front of the shelter.

Shelter workers said Poochie was slated for euthanasia last Wednesday but got an extension. He was then placed on the urgent list. They said he has no history of biting, but bites his leash, which constitutes a safety concern.