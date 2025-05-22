Dogs, puppies rescued from San Diego plane crash zone

article

The Brief A plane crashed in a San Diego neighborhood Thursday morning. The crash killed at least three and injured several others. The San Diego Humane Society rescued eight dogs and eight puppies from the crash zone who were exposed to jet fuel.



A plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood early Thursday morning, killing at least three, injuring several others and forcing more than 100 residents on the ground to evacuate. In addition to the people, crews are also working to help the animals that were affected by the crash.

The backstory:

The plane crashed into the Murphy Canyon neighborhood near the 15 Freeway just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

According to investigators, the plane hit power lines before crashing into a house. At least three people were killed in the crash and at least eight others were injured.

Several houses were damaged.

What we know:

Among the first responders were workers with the San Diego Humane Society, who came to the scene to care for animals from nearby homes.

According to the Humane Society, workers took in eight dogs and eight puppies who were exposed to jet fuel and needed decontamination baths.

Dig deeper:

In addition to the sixteen dogs taken in on Thursday morning, crews spent the day combing the area for pets that were either lost or left behind in the wake of the crash.

The humane society is also helping pet owners at the evacuation center, setting up temporary shelters and offering pet supplies.

What we don't know:

It wasn't immediately clear how many animals were left behind in the evacuation zone.