Riverside County animal shelters surpass 220% capacity ahead of peak intake season

The Brief Riverside County animal shelters are at over 220% capacity, housing over 1,000 dogs in facilities meant for fewer than half that number. The critical overcrowding may force euthanasia decisions if immediate community support through adoptions, fostering, or pet reunification isn't provided. All adoption fees are currently waived, and the San Jacinto Animal Campus will be open extended hours this Saturday to encourage adoptions.



Riverside County animal shelters are facing a critical overcrowding crisis, operating at over 220% capacity with more than 1,000 dogs in facilities designed for less than half that number.

The department is urging the public to help alleviate this pressure and has waived all adoption fees.

What we know:

The Riverside County Department of Animal Services (RCDAS) is experiencing severe overcrowding, with its shelters at over 220% capacity. More than 1,000 dogs are currently housed in facilities intended for fewer than 500. RCDAS has zero empty kennels for incoming dogs, and many kennels designed for one to two dogs are currently housing three or more.

The department has already taken steps to encourage adoptions and fostering, including opening for adoptions and lost pet reclaims on Sundays, waiving adoption fees, and waiving lost pet reclaim fees.

They have also integrated lost and found pets with Petco Love Lost. All adoption fees are currently sponsored (fee-waived) until the shelter capacity drops below 150%.

Last week, the Riverside County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution called "RivCo Rise," co-written by Supervisors V. Manuel Perez and Yxstian Gutierrez, committing to the goal of becoming a "no-kill community" where 90% of companion animals entering RCDAS facilities leave alive.

What they're saying:

RCDAS Director Mary Martin stated, "Right now, we have zero empty kennels for incoming dogs and there are three, four, or more dogs in nearly every kennel that is designed to safely house just one to two dogs. Euthanasia is a last resort strategy that we are desperate to avoid, but it is the reality we are facing right now in order to ensure we are able to provide safe, humane care for every person and pet across our shelter system. With more dogs coming in than are leaving, it is imperative that the public, partners and stakeholders take action to foster, adopt and help rescue dogs who are at-risk of euthanasia because there is not enough space to house them. Rest assured, we are also working urgently on incorporating more lifesaving strategies, but we will also need support from our community to get our population to a healthy and safe level."

Supervisor Gutierrez expressed his hope, saying, "I am hopeful we can rally and overcome this overcrowding crisis, and I have seen firsthand all of the amazing dogs waiting at our shelter for a second chance. We need to rise to the occasion for our pets and work together to get them out of their kennels and into loving homes."

By the numbers:

Over 220% capacity: Current overcrowding level at RCDAS shelters.

Over 1,000 dogs: Number of dogs currently housed in RCDAS facilities.

Less than half: The intended capacity of the RCDAS facilities.

Over 100 days: Duration many dogs are staying at the shelter.

14 days: Minimum time after which dogs can show signs of kennel stress and deterioration.

90%: The target live-release rate for companion animals as part of the "no-kill community" goal.

Why you should care:

The severe overcrowding at Riverside County animal shelters means that many dogs are living in stressful conditions, and the department faces the heartbreaking possibility of euthanasia due to lack of space.

Community involvement is crucial to prevent this outcome and support the county's goal of becoming a "no-kill community."

Adopting or fostering a pet not only saves an animal's life but also frees up critical space for other incoming animals.

What you can do:

Community members are strongly encouraged to help alleviate the overcrowding crisis by adopting or fostering a pet.

You can visit the shelters in person to take a pet home the same day. All adoption fees are currently waived until capacity reaches below 150%.

Shelter locations and hours:

Coachella Valley Animal Campus: 72-050 Pet Land Place, Thousand Palms, CA 92276

San Jacinto Animal Campus: 581 S. Grand Ave., San Jacinto, CA 92582 Special hours: Saturday, May 31st, from 10 a.m. to midnight.

Riverside West County/City Animal Shelter: 6851 Van Buren Blvd, Jurupa Valley, CA 92509

Blythe Animal Shelter: 245 S Carlton, Blythe, CA 92225

General hours for Coachella Valley, San Jacinto, and Riverside West County/City Animal Shelters:

Monday: CLOSED

Tuesday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. (open late)

Thursday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. (new hours)

Blythe Animal Shelter hours:

Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

For more information on how to help save lives, visit rcdas.org.